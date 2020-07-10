Sheriff: Manhunt on for Warren County woman accused of killing husband

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County woman accused of killing her husband has fled the area and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says a man was found dead around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Dartmouth Way in Loveland.
The release says the man’s death has been ruled a homicide.
According to the sheriff’s office, a murder warrant for the victim’s wife, Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, was filed Thursday.
Delehanty, 28, has fled the area and her last known location was in Utah on July 9, the news release says.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown/hazel eyes.
Delehanty is driving a white 2010 Mazda 6 with Kentucky registration 899YJS, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delehanty is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.