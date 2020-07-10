WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds press briefing as mask mandate takes effect in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to update Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a 4 p.m. press conference.
Beshear announced yesterday an executive order to require masks or facial coverings in certain situations statewide. The order will take effect Friday at 5 p.m.
The governor also reported 333 new COVID-19 cases Thursday after 773 new cases were reported the previous two days, bringing the three-day tally to 1,106.
Beshear cautioned the increase is not yet at the level seen in “hot spot” states like Arizona and Florida but called the recent days’ reports “a real, significant escalation.”
“We are still in a battle,” he said, “and it is not going away.”
