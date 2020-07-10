Woman charged in horse-cruelty case in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A woman has been charged with three counts of cruelty to a non-companion animal after three horses were found enclosed in a barn with no air circulation and no access to food or water, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of the horses were in grave condition, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the horses, Elizabeth Kidd, arrived on the scene and advised she had the horses under veterinarian care.
Upon investigating, the sheriff’s office discovered the vet had not been to the property in over a year.
A vet did go to the scene to examine the horses and Animal Friends responded to make arrangements for a rescue of the horses.
“I could not imagine being locked up in a barn with no water in this heat. We encourage the community to continue speaking up when they see this abuse and neglect so we can rescue and pursue justice for these helpless animals,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.
