Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Klosterman Bakery hosts native plant sale in Mason to help save bees

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, along with Klosterman Bakery, are hosting a native plant sales fundraiser at the Bowyer Farm in Mason Sunday to help with the zoo's "Save Our Bees" campaign.
Klosterman, who donated $10,000 to the zoo's Pollen Nation, uses fresh honey for their bread.
Those who would like to help donate to the "Save the Bees" campaign can purchase from a wide selection of hard-to-find plants at the farm on 2210 North Mason Montgomery Road.
Customers must make a reservation online. Slots are set for 30 minutes each.
Here is their schedule:
- Mondays and Tuesdays, 30-minute slots begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue through 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays and Thursdays, 30-minute slots begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue through 12:30 p.m.
Staff assistance will be limited. There are no public restrooms at the farm.
Officials ask customers to wear a mask and social distance from others.
Payments for all sales are credit card only.
They will be hosting the event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other dates include August 8, 2020, September 12, 2020, September 26, 2020.
