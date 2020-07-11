Gov. Beshear: ‘We are no longer in a plateau’, 453 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”