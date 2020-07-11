Large fire burns 3 houses in Warren County, pet dies

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton Township Fire Rescue were on the scene Friday night and Saturday morning of a large fire that burned three houses and killed a family pet.
Firefighters say it took them several of hours to contain the fire located on 1500 of Appalossa Circle.
One firefighter had a minor injury was treated and released, firefighters said.
All occupants were safe and uninjured, but a family pet was lost.
A witness says a man was working on his car in the garage when it caught on fire and that fire spread.
Several crews from all over the county helped put the fire out.
Firefighters are still investigating the details.
