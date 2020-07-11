‘Married with Microphones’ signing off after decades on Cincinnati radio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two DJs who have been on Cincinnati radio for more than 40 years announced Monday that they are signing off at year’s end.

Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle have co-hosted “Married with Microphones” on WGRR-FM (103.5) mornings for 28 years, since 1995.

Their last show will be on Dec. 22, they said in separate Facebook posts.

The couple met when they began working together at WKRQ-FM (Q102) in 1979 and got married in the 1980s.

O’Brien worked the “Q Morning Zoo” while Coyle worked overnight.

He left WKRQ for WGRR in 1991 and Coyle followed in 1995, according to WGRR’s website.

“This morning Janeen and I announced that after 28 years, our Married with Microphones morning show will come to an end this December. After my 32 years at WGRR and Janeen’s 28, we’ve decided to unplug the headphones and flip off the mic switch for the last time at year’s end,” O’Brien wrote in his post.

“We cannot even begin to thank you, our listeners, for your loyalty…many of you following us since our Q102 days of the 70s and 80s. We’ll miss you, but we’re not done yet. Our last show will be Friday, December 22nd.”

Coyle’s posted the same announcement as her husband on her Facebook page and then added a little joke:

“Feel free to buy me a going away Christmas gift!”

Both of their posts have been shared multiple times and generated more than 200 comments including:

“What an incredible run! It’s certainly the end of an era but you deserve to enjoy retirement. Congratulations!”

“Congrats...Cannot and will not forget when you kept me and many of my bus passengers entertained on the TANK. (Especially Battle of the Sexes) in the 1990s and early 2000s. You will be sorely missed.”

“Enjoy sleeping in on those crummy winter days! Congratulations you will be missed!”

“I knew it! When I heard your teaser for a big announcement coming on the 23rd; deep in my heart I felt it was going to be your retirements. As a matter of fact, for the past couple of years, I held my breath, whenever I heard “we have a big announcement, Monday.” Usually it was about a concert coming to town or a contest. Well, it’s sad for us listeners/fans, but wonderful for you two. Having to be at your microphones at 5 a.m., every weekday morning, had to be the pits for 32 years. You know how much I have enjoyed you, Chris & you, Janeen. But, this is your time to enjoy each other and do whatever you want & go wherever & whenever you want. We will survive. You two will relax. Live long and prosper!”

