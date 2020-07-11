‘Married with Microphones’ celebrates 25-year on-air anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two local DJs are celebrating 25 years on-air together as a married couple and their wedding anniversary.
Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle have co-hosted “Married with Microphones” on WGRR-FM (103.5) mornings for 25 years.
They started working together at WGRR Q102 in 1995.
Chris worked the “Q Morning Zoo” while Janeen worked overnight.
“They got the idea to put us together, we had a big meeting, and everything worked out fine and here we are 25 years later,” O’Brien says.
The couple said they never get tired of working together.
“It’s pretty easy,” Coyle said. “We get along, which is really good. Each of us has their own role.”
The former Q102 DJs are also celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary this month.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.