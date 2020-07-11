Rain and thunder chances tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -While many of us will not see any rain or thunder overnight, there is a chance for some of us as a weak disturbance rides our way from the northwest.
Another low pressure system and weak cool front will push through Sunday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Afternoon high temps will manage low to mid 80′s.
This system moves out Sunday evening, with high pressure building in for the start of the week.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-80′s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Heat and humidity return Wednesday, with chances for rain and thunder from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.
