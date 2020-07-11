Several gather in downtown Cincinnati for Unified Prayer Walk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hundreds of people, including members of congregations from the Greater Cincinnati-area, gathered Saturday for a prayer walk to show unity and pray for peace in the city.
Officials say congregations throughout the city area formed a group called Unify Cincy to show unity and pray for hope, justice, reconciliation and peace in the community.
Participants started to gather at Yeatman’s Cove for the first prayer and worship and then walked to Fountain Square for a second prayer and worship event.
Officials say the event was designed to bring people from all races and backgrounds together.
“When we walk in faith on the move, things change. Waters are parted, walls fall down, and healing takes place. God is calling us to take a step toward justice,” organizers said.
