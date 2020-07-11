Sheriff: Warren County woman accused of killing her husband arrested in Las Vegas

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A Warren County woman accused of killing her husband and was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Deputies say Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, 28, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Criminal Apprehension Team after Warren County deputies filed an arrest warrant and learned that she fled the area.
In the news release, deputies say they received a call Monday evening regarding a dead man, located in the 9800 block of Dartmouth Way.
The man was confirmed to be her husband, 34-year-old Roman B. Roshehupkin, deputies said.
On Tuesday, deputies filed a murder arrest warrant for Delehanty, who they say was driving a 2010 Mazda 6 with a Kentucky registered license plate at the time.
Delehanty is held at the Clark County Detention Center until she will be transported to Warren County.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.