Son hosts special car parade for father battling cancer

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Right now, a local father is battling cancer and because of that his son said he wanted to do something special for him to “raise his spirits in hopes he can fight better.”
In March, Bob Alcorn from Mason was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
Bob’s son, Christopher Alcorn, said chemo is not working.
So, to try and make his father smile he decided to organize a car parade for him.
“He absolutely loves cars, he’s a fanatic,” Christopher said. “So, we thought this would be a great way to show our support, bring everyone out, and still do the social distancing and keep everyone safe.”
Christopher said he wanted to do this for his father because usually Bob attends local car shows and meets with his 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
On Saturday, the car show came to Bob.
Everyone who participated left from Crossroads Church in Mason, passing Christopher’s house where his dad was watching, before ending up back at the church.
“This is awesome,” Christopher said. “I am really glad everyone came out to show their support. I couldn’t of asked for more. I really think it’s great that everyone, especially in times like these, is coming out to show how much we can love and care for somebody, especially coming together like this. I think it’s great.”
