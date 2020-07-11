Thousands without power after storms roll through Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 2,000 people are without power after storms rolled through Cincinnati and the Tri-State on Saturday.
Duke Energy’s outage map shows 2,356 customers in the Covedale area without power as of 8 p.m.
The estimated time for power to return is 1 a.m., according to the outage map.
While the Covedale area is seeing the majority of power outages, other places without power include Dehli Hills, Lookout Heights and Park Hills in Kentucky.
Duke Energy’s website estimates power to be back on around 11:30 p.m. for the Delhi Hills area.
Lookout Heights and Park Hills in Kentucky are estimated to have their power back on around 1:15 a.m., according to the outage map.
