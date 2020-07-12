At least a dozen people evacuated in West Chester Township fire, assistant fire chief says

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Crews are on the scene of a large fire in West Chester Township that burned the roof of an apartment complex Sunday morning and left at least dozen people without a home.
Firefighters received a 911 call about a fire at the Landings at Beckett Ridge apartment complex on Regency Court around 6:40 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief with the West Chester Fire Department, Dave Pickering said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy fire and saw that the fire was through the roof of the second floor unit of one of the buildings.
“We have one other apartment besides the apartment of origin that was affected by the fire damage and then four others with smoke and water damage for a total of six,” Assistant Fire Chief Pickering said.
The assistant fire chief said residents were already self-evacuating when firefighters arrived.
Assistant Fire Chief Pickering said no one was injured, but one person was treated at the scene for smoke ventilation and then released.
About 15 companies assisted in knocking down the fire and the Red Cross was called, the assistant fire chief said.
The residents who were displaced at the clubhouse nearby.
Assistant Fire Chief Pickering said the Red Cross will assist them with food, clothes and a place to stay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
