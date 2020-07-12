Custer captures first ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Kentucky Speedway

Truex Jr., who led 57 laps, finished second followed by Matt DiBenedetto, and Harvick finished fourth, despite receiving some damage during the four-wide melee on the final lap. “I got out of the gas and that just brought everybody into the picture and then we were four-wide on the front straightaway here and the 12 hit the drain and came up and hit the side of the car and then I couldn’t see,” said Harvick after the race. “So, yeah, it got wild and that’s what you’re supposed to do. I’m just really happy for Cole Custer and everybody on the No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang. That’s pretty cool to get your first win.”