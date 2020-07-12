Day inside UC Hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Hospitals are giving you a walkthrough of how their workdays have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the UC Health West Chester Hospital give a glimpse at several differences they now encounter.
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s Emergency Department Clinical Manager Michele Hodge shows the additional steps they now take daily to protect the staff and patients.
Before she even enters the hospital, Hodge shows how her day begins differently than before the start of the pandemic.
Over at UC Health West Chester Hospital, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Sanjay Shewakramani, walks you through the changes they have implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
From pop-up tents for possible coronavirus patients to repurposed areas, Shewakramani shows several things that have changed at the hospital.
Shewakramani credits the community’s support and the passion of his team for getting them through these times.
