Lebanon student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, school official says

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A member of the Lebanon City Schools girls soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, a school official said.
According to a statement from Lebanon City School District Superintendent Todd Yohey, they do not think the student got the virus through the soccer program; however, he said protocols will be followed.
Those protocols, Yohey said, include a requirement that all athletes and coaches receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to practice as well as extra cleaning and disinfecting.
The student was self-quarantined in early July after suffering COVID-19 symptoms and has not returned to practice, the Lebanon Superintendent said.
“This is the protocol that we need everyone to follow,” explained Yohey. “If you have any symptoms, stay home. We applaud this student and wish her a quick recovery.”
The statement also details that contract tracing is being performed by the Warren County Health District, and anyone who has been exposed will be contacted by them.
