OSP: Man dies in Franklin Township crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died on Sunday morning after a crash occurred in Franklin Township, Ohio State Patrol said.
Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 52 at milepost 24 near the Brown County line.
Timothy W. Bigler, 39, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus westbound on U.S. 52 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, troopers said.
OSP says Bigler was not wearing a seatbelt, and drug impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
