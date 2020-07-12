OSP: Man dies in Franklin Township crash

July 12, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 7:47 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died on Sunday morning after a crash occurred in Franklin Township, Ohio State Patrol said.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 52 at milepost 24 near the Brown County line.

Timothy W. Bigler, 39, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus westbound on U.S. 52 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, troopers said.

OSP says Bigler was not wearing a seatbelt, and drug impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

