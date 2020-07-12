P.G. Sittenfeld announces he is running for mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld announced Sunday during a press conference, along with several other elected officials, that he will be running for mayor in the 2021 election and against city council member and former mayor, David Mann.
According to the city’s website, Sittenfeld has served three terms as a member of Cincinnati City Council.
According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Sittenfeld was the youngest member ever elected to city council – 26 during the campaign, turning 27 just before being sworn in.
He is now 35 and has a family of his own.
During Sittenfeld’s first council term in 2011 he proposed and got passed a foreclosure registry, which forces banks to register foreclosed and vacant property with the city. It’s aimed at fighting blight in neighborhoods because it’s easier for the city to keep track of property violations.
Mann most recently came in second to Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld during the city’s 2017 council election, netting 35,789 votes to his Democratic counterpart’s 39,815, according to Ballotpedia.
In 2013 Sittenfeld was originally was against the idea of the Cincinnati Bell Streetcar, but changed his mind when he found out the it would cost $80 million to pause it.
Mann announced in May that he was going to run. He also served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1980-82 and again in 1991.
In a letter to donors provided to FOX19 NOW, Mann says he is motivated to run in part by the pandemic.
“For a lot of reasons, including the human and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic, I think my experience and leadership qualities are particularly suited, maybe uniquely suited, to the challenges we face just now at City Hall and in the broader community,” Mann wrote.
Mann’s run for mayor will come after a turbulent council term during which several of his fellow council members were embroiled in a text message controversy and one was forced to resign upon separate allegations of bribery.
Sittenfeld says he wants to run for mayor to help rebuild the economy.
