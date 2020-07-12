The Taft Museum of Art reopens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Taft Museum of Art is now open after closing their doors due to COVID-19, but there are a few things to know before visiting.
Reservations are required for both the cafe and general admission to the museum, said Taft Museum Senior Manager of Marketing and Strategic Engagement Sarah Ditlinger.
There will also be limited capacity and reduced days of operation as well as vulnerable visitor hours 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, said Ditlinger.
After their July 11-12 reopening, museum hours will be Fridays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to the unexpected closure, Ditlinger said the museum had to postpone their bicentennial celebration, and when they reopen, they will be able to open the first part of their planned exhibition.
This first section is called “built to last” and it extends throughout the historic house.
“You can learn about different artifacts, stories, blueprints, sketches, things like that that have never been shown before,” said Ditlinger.
