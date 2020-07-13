Akron Police investigating sudden deaths of 43-year-old man and young daughter found in driveway as homicides

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The deaths of an Akron man and his young daughter are officially being investigated as homicides according to Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller who serves as the Public Information Officer for the department. He also confirms to 19 News that detectives do believe a vehicle was involved in the crime.
It was around 10 Sunday morning when the resident of a nearby apartment spotted the 43-year-old victim’s lifeless body in the back of the driveway at a home in the 400 block of Crouse Street. When Akron Police arrived they learned the victim was dead, and also found his daughter, who appeared to be a toddler, deceased towards the front of the same driveway. A neighbor who tells 19 News she watched from her window says the little girl’s mangled stroller was found towards the back of the house that’s not far from The University of Akron campus.
That same neighbor says what's odd is that no one heard a thing, and even her dog didn't bark at anything that was going on.
Some neighbors tell 19 News that Akron Police came around looking to see if they had surveillance cameras that might have captured video of a speeding car. Those who live in the neighborhood say cars racing up and down the street is a common occurrence.
At this point detectives are not saying exactly what they believe the cause of death might have been.
The coroner is performing autopsies on both victims to determine the exact cause of death.
The victims names have not been released at this time until family can be notified.
Sources say they did not live far from Crouse Street.
Akron Police Detectives are expected to meet first thing in the morning, and could provide more information at that time.
If you know anything that could help investigators with this case contact Akron Police Detectives at: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at: 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637.
Tips can remain anonymous.
