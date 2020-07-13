Akron Police investigating sudden deaths of 43-year-old man and young daughter found in driveway as homicides

It was around 10 Sunday morning when the resident of a nearby apartment spotted the 43-year-old victim’s lifeless body in the back of the driveway at a home in the 400 block of Crouse Street. When Akron Police arrived they learned the victim was dead, and also found his daughter, who appeared to be a toddler, deceased towards the front of the same driveway. A neighbor who tells 19 News she watched from her window says the little girl’s mangled stroller was found towards the back of the house that’s not far from The University of Akron campus.