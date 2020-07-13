Another Nice Start to Your Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - What a difference lower humidity can make! The low and high today were 61° and 85°. With the low humidity the afternoon was very nice.
This morning was pleasantly cool with patchy dense fog in many stream valleys and Tuesday morning will be about the same.
Humidity will be on the increase Wednesday but not reach oppressive levels. Shower activity is not back into the forecast until Thursday afternoon and then it will be very humid. Scattered showers will pop up each day Thursday through Saturday. Right now Sunday looks to be dry.
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s Wednesday and as of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the 90s until July 26th. While this is hot the models have backed off how hot each day will be. There will be a few days with actual temperatures in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.