‘Back the Blue’ group, ‘Defund the Police’ protesters gather outside District 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Back the Blue group assembled outside Cincinnati Police District 1 Headquarters in the West End Monday to show support for police officers.
They were joined in the late afternoon by a group protesting against the police department.
The groups did not appear to come into contact but rather remained on either side of Ezzard Charles Drive.
They traded provocative symbols, with the Back the Blue group waving a ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag and protesters holding signs saying ‘Defund the Police.’
The flag has also been associated with white nationalists. In 2017′s Charlottesville protests, for example, the flag was used by white nationalist groups to symbolize support for police and opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to USA Today.
Controversy flared in the aftermath of violence that occurred in Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine at the end of May, when reports emerged that Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offie deputies had raised a ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The City of Cincinnati took care to note the flag was raised by sheriff’s office deputies and not Cincinnati police officers.
A tweet describing the raising of the flag as “infuriating” went viral on twitter.
The mood Monday, absent the venom and vitriol of two months ago, was that much less tense. The protesters numbered only a few dozen, and the ‘Back the Blue’ group sounded a positive message.
“We are here today to show support to our Cincinnati Police Department,” Michelle Schank said. “Having a family member, my husband, as a police sergeant, we want to show the police that we support them and that we appreciate them.”
Organizers of the Back the Blue group, which visited District 3 previously, say they plan to assemble every Monday until they hsv visited every district.
