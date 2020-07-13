Business owner says Latino, Hispanic communities targeted in East Price Hill: ‘We are afraid’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for three people in connection with a robbery they say happened in East Price HIll last week.
The incident occurred at Taqueria Valle Verde in the 3600 block of Warsaw Avenue, according to police. The suspects reportedly assaulted the restaurant’s owner, took some things from inside the restaurant and then took off.
“They was teenagers,” the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told FOX19 NOW Monday. “They came inside and they opened the refrigerator and they take a pop and they went running away.”
Before leaving, the owner says the suspects hit her on her head.
According to the police report, police are trying to track down two males and one female, all believed to be minors.
The owner says this isn’t the first time she’s been the victim of similar crimes.
“They come before they take a pop,” she said. “They take money. They tried to take money from the cash register. It’s not good.”
She adds she‘s not alone and that she feels the Hispanic and Latino community are constantly being targeted.
“It’s important that they don’t do this because our community is, we are afraid,” she said. “We don’t like conflicts or problems. We are just working and trying to make money for ourself, especially during this difficult time.”
The owner says she now has cameras in her taqueria.
If you have any information that could help CPD track down the suspects, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.473.8381.
