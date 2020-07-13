Cincinnati Public leaders to discuss health, safety protocols for upcoming school year

CORRYVILLE (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday to discuss health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Laura Mitchell will outline the district’s safety plan after CPS established a Go Forward Plan for blended learning. That includes a cycle of in person instruction two days per week and three the following week.
If that plan doesn’t work for some, CPS has encouraged families to pursue the remote learning model offered by Cincinnati Digital Academy for grades K-12.
Some of the topics include protocol for masks, social distancing and appropriate use of space while students receive in-person instruction.
To close the digital divide for those not equipped at home with the technology necessary for their academic program, CPS is handing out devices throughout the district.
Gilbert A. Dater High School students can pick up their Computers and iPads at their school Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
