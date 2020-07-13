1 dead in Warren County crash, OSP confirms

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in Warren County after a crash Monday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSP says the crash took place on State Route 22 near Middleboro Road between Morrow and Clarksville.
Troopers at the scene say the incident occurred at 3:54 p.m. They say the road will be blocked until at least 6 p.m.
Two cars were involved on the crash. OSP says fire crews reported one car had overturned.
