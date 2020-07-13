Family, friends throw birthday parade for 95-year-old WWII Veteran

GREENHILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - If you live in Greenhills you may have heard police and fire sirens Monday, but it wasn’t for any kind of emergency.
The sirens were part of a big celebration for WWII Veteran Rev. Wilfred Davis’ 95th birthday.
Davis said he was shocked to see people driving past his house wishing him happy birthday.
His daughter, Charlene Fobi, who drove in from Georgia early Monday, said the plan for a birthday celebration started a year ago.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his daughter said a parade seemed like the safest way to show her father how much he is loved.
“We wanted to do something big because this birthday is big,” said Fobi, “It’s 95 years old.”
Davis was moved to tears during his surprise birthday parade as he sat around with his friends and family.
“I never thought I’d live to be 95,” Davis explained through tears.
Davis, who served in the Navy during WWII, was a pastor at a local church and raised nine children with his wife.
“I think it’s an honor for him and a pleasure for us to have him around for so long,” added Fobi.
VFW Quartermaster Wayne Waligorski helped plan this event.
“I want him to be thrilled to know that people still think about him and his service,” said Waligorski.
When asked what his greatest accomplishment was, Davis answered quickly, “Living! That’s my greatest accomplishment.”
Davis said this birthday celebration was far more than how he originally planned on spending his day.
He said he is now looking forward to spending time with his family.
