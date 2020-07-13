Free coronavirus testing sites in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area starting July 13 and running through July 19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.
Lebanon
- 665 North Broadway Street
- July 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CPS Education Center
- 2651 Burnet Avenue
- July 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Zion Temple
- 3771 Reading Road
- July 14, July 15, July 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Prospect Baptist Church
- 1580 Summit Road
- July 17, Jyl 18, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
