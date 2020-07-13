Know your risk: Chart ranks activities at highest risk for COVID-19 exposure

TMA said each activity listed assumes people are following the recommended safety measures. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet | July 13, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 1:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Whether it’s pumping gas, shopping for groceries, or getting a haircut at the salon, the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 varies from activity to activity, according to a chart from the Texas Medical Association (TMA).

TMA’s chart groups activities together based on their risk level for COVID-19.

The chart’s low-level risk activities include things that can be done by one person or where proper social distancing can occur.

The highest risk activities on TMA’s chart include things like going to a movie theater or going to a bar.

These are places where you could easily be crammed together with people in a tight space.

The rankings based upon input from physician members of TMA’s COVID-19 task force and Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Each activity listed assumes people are following the recommended safety measures, TMA explained.

The least risky activity is opening your mail the riskiest activity is going to the bar, according to TMA. (Source: Texas Medical Association)

