Krohn Conservatory reopens with new show, safety guidelines

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Krohn Conservatory is open, and they are starting things off with a new show called “Growing A Rainbow.”
“The flowers in each location of this half-circle bed are of one color; you go down through the red, orange, yellow, green, blue,” explained Andrea Schepmann at Krohn Conservatory.
There are some new safety guidelines you will need to know before visiting.
“Where the desert house is, that is where our opening is and where you enter,” said Schepmann. “It creates a one-way flow with people entering in one spot and then they’ll exit out the front. We are making sure that we care deep cleaning on a minimum of every two hours and closing at 4 p.m. so we have more time at night after everybody goes home to do a more concentrated cleaning.”
And don’t forget to wear your mask.
“Tuesday through Sunday, we open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day,” Schepmann said. “You can buy your tickets at the door, but you can buy a membership online before you even come.”
General admission is $7 while ages 5-7 are $5.
Children four-years-old and younger are free.
“It really is a beautiful place to come to and a great respite from all the things that you’ve had to do like stay in your house,” said Schepmann.
