Nice next couple of days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for sunshine and highs in the mid 80′s on Monday afternoon. High pressure will settle into the region for the next several days with sunshine, lower humidity, and slowly rising temperatures.
Under sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday, but expect afternoon high temps in the upper 80′s Tuesday.
Wednesday looks dry as well but with temps returning to the low 90′s.
By Thursday the humidity returns, and we look to remain in the 90′s through the upcoming weekend.
Rain and thunder chances are back as well from Thursday through Sunday.
