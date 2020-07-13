Police: Former NKY teacher asked teen for nudes, sex

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has been charged with trying to convince a 17-year-old Northern Kentucky girl to have sex with him, according to Erlanger police.
Seydrick Walker, 28, is a former Lloyd High School substitute teacher, police say. He was employed by the Erlanger Elsmere School District from October 2018-May 2020.
Police say they received word July 3 from a parent who said a man had been messaging her daughter on Facebook.
The man, who turned out to be Walker, had requested nude photos of the girl. He also made frequent comments indicating he wanted to have sex with her and at least once asked where she was located so he could meet her, according to police.
An Erlanger police investigation led to an interview with Walker, during which he confessed to messaging the girl and requesting nude photos. He reportedly told police he met the girl while teaching at Lloyd High School and that he wanted to meet her so they could have sex.
Walker has been charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities as well as possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, police say.
He is currently being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Police are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this case or other potential victims, you’re urged to contact Det. Kyle Thornberry at 859.727.2920 or kyle.thornberry@erlangerpd.com.
