Police searching for teenage girl not seen in 11 days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl missing from Avondale.
Jakyra Terry has not been seen for 11 days, police say. They report it’s possible she has runaway.
Terry was last seen at 12:35 p.m. July 2. Sometime afterwards, according to police, she left her family’s home on Forest Avenue in Avondale going in an unknown direction.
Police describe her as 150 lbs. and 5′4″ with black hair.
She was last seen wearing a light green tie-dye shirt.
Police say she may be in the Madisonville area and is also known to frequent the West Side near Harrison Avenue.
