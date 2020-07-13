Starting the week out with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will settle into the region for the next several days with sunshine, lower humidity, and slowly rising temperatures.
Under sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday, expect afternoon high temps in the mid to upper 80′s.
Wednesday looks dry as well but with temps returning to the low 90′s.
By Thursday the humidity returns, and we look to remain in the 90′s through the upcoming weekend.
Rain and thunder chances are back as well from Thursday through Sunday.
