Unemployment claim help available this week for Kentuckians

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Help is on the way for Kentuckians waiting for their unemployment checks.
That help is available this week, starting Monday.
In-person unemployment insurance services will be available at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, by appointment only.
If you have an appointment, remember to bring two forms of ID You’re also required to wear a mask.
If you haven’t booked an appointment, you’re out of luck for Monday and Tuesday, but appointments are not required Wednesday.
The temporary unemployment insurance site was approved by Gov. Andy Beshear. State Representative Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) along with Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) sent a letter to Beshear requesting a temporary, or even possibly permanent, unemployment office in Northern Kentucky to assist people still waiting for benefits due to job losses during COVID-19.
“I am thrilled that Governor Beshear heard our call for help for the people of Northern Kentucky who are still struggling with accessing unemployment benefits,” said Roberts. “I have received many inquiries and requests for assistance with unemployment insurance throughout this COVID-19 period. I am so honored that when we asked for help, Governor Beshear delivered.”
In-person meetings will be Monday and Tuesday, July 13 and 14 by appointment from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Wednesday, July 15 is an overflow day and appointments are not required from 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m. at the NKY Convention Center.
According to a press release from state representatives, Roberts and Wheatley:
The Northern Kentucky Area Development District will oversee the facility and the processes. Kentucky will provide nurses who will check temperatures inside the doors, and masks will be required. Claimants are instructed to bring two forms of person ID with them and enter on the Madison Avenue side of the convention center. Parking is free at the Kenton County Parking Garage, stickers will be validated.
A few weeks ago, KY Governor, Andy Beshear announced a contract with global accounting giant Ernst and Young to help Kentucky deal with its backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
According to Beshear, the state has round 56,000 un-processed claims from March, April and May, representing thousands of Kentuckians who lost their jobs during the pandemic’s early days but still have not seen state benefits.
The state will spend $7 million in CARES Act money on the EY contract, which will begin July 1 and last four weeks, according to Beshear.
Around 100 EY workers already trained in claims processing from a similar project with the state of Colorado will begin processing claims in Kentucky immediately. They will eventually be joined by another 100 workers, tripling Kentucky’s unemployment work force by Monday.
The total commitment is for 300 EY workers, bringing the total number of people processing claims in Kentucky to 400 by July 13.
