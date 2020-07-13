93-year-old WWII vet reunited with family after battling COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 93-year-old Fort Wright man has been released from the hospital nearly two months after being admitted with COVID-19.
Paul Bogenschutz has always been a solider, and his most recent experience bears that out, as do the years he spent fighting in World War II.
His son, Paul Bogenschutz Jr., says the hardest part was not being able to come see his father.
“All you could do was FaceTime with him or call him on the phone,” Bogenschutz Jr. said. “And she was feeling so bad in the beginning there, you really felt sad for him, because he was all alone up there. Again, the nurses took him on as part of their family and gothim through it.”
The World War II veteran has hd the odds stacked up against him before. But now, instead of being back by his brothers in arms, he was backed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“It’s just wonderful to have him home,” Bogenschutz Jr. said. “He’s been waiting for this day for two to three weeks. All the kids, grandkids, great grandkids, we’re glad to havehim home, and we can go and start spending some time with him again.”
