Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside City Hall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Around 20 protesters took to Plum Street Tuesday night after someone appeared to have vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural before City Hall.
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They say they are currently investigating the incident.
The red smears cover two of the mural’s 16 letters.
Around 10:30 p.m., some people showed up with equipment in an attempt to clean the mural.
A woman at the scene who does art conservation work tells FOX19 NOW the paint has been down too long and the mural will likely have to be repainted.
The privately funded mural was unveiled June 19. Seventeen teams of local Black artists created the letters (and exclamation point.)
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.