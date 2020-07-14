Free COVID-19 tests in NKY

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Tuesday marks the first of three consecutive days of COVID-19 testing at Summit View Academy on Madison Pike in northern Kentucky.
Testing is available Tuesday through Thursday weekly until July 30. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Appointments are free and open to any Kentucky resident - and required to receive a COVID-19 test, organizers say.
To register for an appointment, head to Kroger’s website or call 888-852-2567, select option “1″ and then option “3.”
The goal is to make 400 tests available per day, organizers say.
Kentucky had an increase of 277 positive tests on Monday with the overall number close to 19,700 and a death toll at 629, the latest state health data shows.
Gov. Andy Beshear has stressed the need to be proactive after a massive spike of new cases last week across the Bluegrass.
