Look up: When to spot the International Space Station, Jupiter over Cincinnati
(July 5, 2020) --- The tiny shooting star in the lower center of this image is Comet NEOWISE pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited above the Mediterranean Sea in between Tunisia and Italy. (Source: NASA)
By Kim Schupp | July 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 1:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The International Space Station will be visible in Cincinnati skies from now until July 16.

ISS will look like a very bright, non-twinkling star that will traverse the sky in about 5 to 6 minutes, according to The Cincinnati Observatory.

July 14: 10:00-10:05 p.m. - Face southeast

July 15: 4:30-4:35 a.m. - Face north

July 15: 10:49-10:54 p.m. - Face northwest

July 16: 5:19-5:24 a.m. - Face southwest

July 16: 10:00-10:06 p.m. - Moving SW to NE

While you’re looking up, be sure to also check out Jupiter. The observatory said it’s the bright light in the southeastern sky after sunset.

Comet Neowise is making its presence felt too. Look for the comet low in the northwestern sky after dark in the northeastern sky before sunrise July 15 and 16.

Neowise is tough to see with the naked eye, but can be seen with binoculars or a telescope. 

