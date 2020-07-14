Look up: When to spot the International Space Station, Jupiter over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The International Space Station will be visible in Cincinnati skies from now until July 16.
ISS will look like a very bright, non-twinkling star that will traverse the sky in about 5 to 6 minutes, according to The Cincinnati Observatory.
July 14: 10:00-10:05 p.m. - Face southeast
July 15: 4:30-4:35 a.m. - Face north
July 15: 10:49-10:54 p.m. - Face northwest
July 16: 5:19-5:24 a.m. - Face southwest
July 16: 10:00-10:06 p.m. - Moving SW to NE
While you’re looking up, be sure to also check out Jupiter. The observatory said it’s the bright light in the southeastern sky after sunset.
Comet Neowise is making its presence felt too. Look for the comet low in the northwestern sky after dark in the northeastern sky before sunrise July 15 and 16.
Neowise is tough to see with the naked eye, but can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.
