Woman victim of ‘severe dog attack’ in Newtown, police say

NEWTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after police say she was attacked by a dog.
Officers and paramedics were called to Ivy Hills Boulevard for a reported severe dog attack, according to Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan.
When they arrived on the scene they found the woman with severe injuries to her head and face, Synan said.
Her condition has not been released
The chief says the dog started charging at firefighters so an order was given to put it down.
Two shots were fired at the dog but Synan says it was found alive near an apartment complex.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was called and took the dog, Synan said.
The breed of the dog was not provided by the police.
