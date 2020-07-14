Meeting scheduled to discuss redevelopment on site of former Beverly Hills Supper Club

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Campbell County & Municipal Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the proposed $65 million mix-used development on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Southgate Community Center at 301 W. Walnut Street.
The development, proposed Ashley Development Group LLC, will feature apartments, homes and a memorial honoring the victims of the 1977 fire.
The project is called Memorial Point and it’s slated for 80 acres along U.S. 27 in Southgate, according to a news release.
Plans include 100 to 200 apartments, 89 homes starting in the upper $300,000, a for-profit 79-unit assisted living facility and a memorial to the victims.
The memorial will include:
- the names of the victims
- a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire
- a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire
- maps of the site in 1977
A marker honoring the victims will also placed in the park that will developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.
The fire killed 165 people and injure more than 200.
