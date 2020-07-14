130 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by Ohio Dept. of Health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another 134 people in Ohio have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
The average number of people hospitalized daily over the past three weeks is 80, the data from ODH shows.
So, the number of hospitalizations over the last 24 hours is above the state’s three-week average.
To date, 9,049 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio.
The state’s ICU admissions over the past 24 hours were also above the daily average over the last three weeks.
According to ODH, another 22 people were admitted to the ICU Monday because of the coronavirus.
That number is above Ohio’s daily average of 17 ICU admissions over the past three weeks, ODH’s data shows.
1,142 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours by the ODH.
This brings Ohio’s overall number of cases to 67,995.
Five more deaths were reported by the ODH, which brings Ohio’s overall death toll to 3,069.
46,282 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, according to the state health department.
COVID-19 pop-up testing continues in the Cincinnati through July 19, according to ODH
Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.
Here are the locations:
Zion Baptist Church
- 630 Glenwood Avenue
- July 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Prospect Baptist Church
- 1580 Summit Road
- July 17, July 18, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Avondale Elementary
- 636 Prospect Place
- July 15, July 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
