Ohio added to travel advisory lists for 3 states

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Other states are taking notice of Ohio’s increasing coronavirus cases and have added travelers from the state to their travel advisory list.
Connecticut, New Jersey and New York announced in unison on Tuesday people traveling from Ohio to their states are subject to 14 days of quarantine upon their arrival.
Each of the three states’ travel advisories does have some variations.
For those flying to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said you must self-quarantine for 14-days.
Additionally, enforcement teams will be stationed at New York airports to check for a completed traveler form the state requires.
New York’s State Department of Health issued an emergency order requiring this form to be filled out by all out-of-state travelers.
Cuomo said this travel form is being given to New York-bound passengers by airlines before or during boarding procedures.
You could be fined $2,000 and possibly be brought in for a hearing as well as be placed in quarantine for 14 days if you leave the airport without completing the New York traveler form, according to the health order.
New Jersey’s travel advisory also asks travelers from Ohio and 21 other states to quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory applies to people entering New Jersey via train, bus, car, or any method of transportation.
New Jersey said the self-quarantine period “is voluntary, but compliance is expected.”
Connecticut’s travel advisory mirrors New York’s by saying they will require travelers to self-quarantine and self-monitor their health for 14-days.
Only New York’s advisory has an enforcement team in place at this time.
Here is the complete of states under the travel advisory for Connecticut, New Jersey and New York:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
