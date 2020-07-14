Tri-State woman claims she received threatening letter for flying BLM flag

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A North College Hill woman says she received a threatening letter after putting up a Black Lives Matter flag on her porch.
The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she purchased the flag from the Black Lives Matter organization.
Then on July 11 she says she received the letter in question sent through the United States Postal Service.
“When I first got the letter, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe this is just one of those responses saying thank you for purchasing our flag,’ because I had just set one up on my front porch, and I had actually gone through the Black Lives Matter Organization page, so I could buy directly from them and make sure my funding was going towards helping their movement.”
But she says she quickly realized it wasn’t from the organization after all.
“It turns out that it was a letter from someone who had apparently been watching my home and used specific details about who I was and also generalized details of who I was, as if they were trying to paint the picture of who the general advocate of the BLM movement would be,” the woman said.
The letter reads in part: “To the uninformed and ignorant, only certain BLM. To the educated and informed, all BLM, and more to the point, all lives matter.”
The woman says she was angry and scared at first.
She adds she called North College Hill Police and that they asked her to read the letter over the phone.
“They deemed it themselves that it would be a good idea for them to come out and actually pick up the letter and follow up on the investigation,” she said.
North College Hill Police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating.
The woman explains her flag isn’t budging — it’ll stay right where it is.
“I have no intention of taking it down. If anything,” she said, “all we’ve really done is up our personal security.”
