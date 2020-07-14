Uphill on the Humidity Rollercoaster Starting Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lower humidity continued today and afternoon temperatures were warm, but with the heat index about the same as the temperature the afternoon was nice. Tomorrow a change to sticky weather begins.
This morning was pleasantly cool to mild again with patchy dense fog in many stream valleys.
Humidity will be on the increase Wednesday but not reach oppressive levels. Shower activity is not back into the forecast until Thursday afternoon and by then it will be very humid. Scattered showers will pop up each day Thursday through Monday.
Afternoon temperatures reach the 90s Wednesday and as of the latest model runs high temperatures will be in the 90s most days until July 26th. Very humid air invades the Tristate Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the heat index in the 105° - 110° range Sunday and Monday.
