2-year-old drowns in Northern Kentucky, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 2-year-old boy died from drowning Tuesday afternoon in Taylor Mill, Ky., according to police.
Taylor Mill Police Lt. James Mills says the incident occurred in an above-ground pool at a residence in the 700 block of Lone Oak Drive.
Police were dispatched to the address around 2:40 p.m. The child had already been in the pool around 10 minutes by the time he was removed, according to Mills.
CPR was performed on the child before police arrived, and Mills says police tried CPR as well.
The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center but was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Mills.
The residence was not the boy’s home, and it remains unclear the relationship of the homeowner to the child’s family, Mills says.
Police are investigating how the incident happened.
