Builder Fischer Homes’ sales up 138% in June

A move to e-commerce in retail and a focus on the warehouses and logistics also indicates that the Midwest can continue to thrive. Amazon Prime has located its new air hub just a mile away from Fischer Homes headquarters in Erlanger, Kentucky – a Cincinnati suburb. Amazon is investing $1.5 billion in the space and creating over 2,700 jobs. Wayfair operates a 900,000 square foot facility on 52 acres also within minutes of Fischer Homes headquarters. Already in growth mode, Wayfair is adding customers at a tremendous clip in the pandemic as more customers shop from home for furnishings. In Louisville, where Fischer Homes is also the market leader, UPS continues to invest in its distribution operations, committing to a $750 million expansion last October and 1,000 new jobs.