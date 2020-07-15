Caught on Camera: Car tears through Butler County neighborhood

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A neighborhood in Fairfield Township says a driver sped through several front yards Tuesday night, mounting the curbs and gashing tire marks into grass lawns.
Now several neighbors are asking the community and police to be on the lookout.
Troy Totten family is among them. Troy Totten says he was inside his home when he heard a loud crash from the car hopping onto the curb, at which point he and the rest of his family rushed outside.
“Through the neighbor’s yard, into the other neighbor’s driveway, backed up, and that’s when we came outside and saw him leaving,” Totten told FOX19 NOW Wednesday.
Totten explains in his three-odd years living in the neighborhood, he’s never seen anything like what happened Tuesday night.
They furnished pictures of the incident, though it’s difficult to make out the license plate.
“We didn’t think to grab our cell phones to get his license plate,” Totten said. “I wish we would have.”
Totten adds his main concern is for the safety of children in the neighborhood.
“The neighbors are outside playing constantly in the front yard,” he said.
That concern is what led him to call the police, he said.
“He could have really injured somebody, or worse,” Totten said. “Hope he comes to his senses.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.