Cincinnati Museum Center to reopen Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Portions of the Cincinnati Museum Center will reopen on Friday, July 17.
To kick off the reopening, the museum will be turning on Union Terminal’s iconic fountain.
Museum officials say they are taking a phased-in approach toward reopening.
“We are going to welcome guests back July 17,” Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Cody Hefner said. “For us, we are looking at how we can bring guests back into the building safely, responsibly, and still deliver that experience they’ve come to expect from us. So, we are doing that in somewhat of a phased approach. "
Outside of the staff wearing masks and gloves, there are a few guidelines you will need to know before visiting.
- Masks are required when visiting.
- Timed tickets are required for entry. Timed tickets will help manage crowd capacity and flow to allow for proper social distancing.
- Social distancing markers and signage.
- Increased cleaning and sanitization efforts.
The children’s museum section will open at a later date.
