City of Newport withdraws from Riverfest 2020

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The City of Newport will not participate in Riverfest 2020.
The announcement was made via Facebook post on the City of Newport’s page Wednesday evening.
“The COVID-19 Outbreak has caused a number of notable events in the City to be cancelled,” the post reads. “Based on current restrictions and other logistical issues the City has decided not to participate in Riverfest 2020 and will not issue any associated City permits or licenses.”
The end-of-summer event, officially the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks, is one of the hallmarks of the region.
It primarily takes place at Sawyer Point and Yeatmen’s Cove on the Ohio side of the river, but Newport hosts its share of attractions and viewing spots.
More than 250,000 people attended Riverfest in 2019. Its fireworks show is among the largest in the midwest.
